‘I Hope You All Die’: Salon Owner Drives Car Into Enforcement Officer Over COVID Order
MAD AS HELL
A California salon owner who was furious after receiving two coronavirus-related shutdown notices unleashed a torrent of obscenities at the enforcement officer and then struck him with her car, according to The Fresno Bee. “F--- you. F--- Mayor Brand. F--- Newsom. F--- you all. Find something better to do. I hope you all die. Somebody should put a bullet in your brain,” the woman allegedly shouted at the Fresno code enforcement officer who was responding to reported violations of the state’s coronavirus orders. Neither the salon nor the woman were identified by the Bee, which cited an internal email between police and the enforcement officer. The woman is said to have driven her vehicle straight into the officer as he stopped to take a photo of her license plate when she hurled a stream of curse words at him. He did not suffer any serious injuries. Although the woman was not arrested, the case is reportedly making its way to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, which may file assault charges. Some salons in California reopened in June but Gov. Gavin Newsom scaled back those reopenings amid a new resurgence of COVID-19 cases.