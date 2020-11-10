CA School Board President Resigns After Wife’s Racist Kamala Tweets
Jon Venverloh, a former Google marketing executive, resigned from a California school board Sunday amid outrage over his wife’s racist tweets about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Venverloh had been with the Las Lomitas Elementary School District in the Bay Area since late 2018. “[G]iven my wife’s social media posts, which expressed reprehensible views that I do not agree with, I know my continued service would be a distraction from the work that needs to be done in the district over the two years remaining in my term,” he said in a statement.
Mehridith Philips Venverloh posted a series of vulgar tweets dismissing Harris’ achievement of being the first Black, female VP. “All she needs to be qualified is a black p—y! No brain needed!” one post read. In another, she suggested Harris had used sex to “whore” her way to her position. Other posts were homophobic. Before deleting her account, Philips Venverloh apologized for the “vulgar” messages, which she said were posted “in a moment of disappointment” and possibly triggered by a change in her medication.