California Schools May Open Mid-Summer to Make Up for Coronavirus Pandemic: Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom sketched out a plan for the state to resume everyday operations at a press conference Tuesday, including raising the possibility that schools may open during the summer, the Sacramento Bee reports. Schools may restart in July or August rather than the typical September, Newsom said, though no final decision has been made. Educational institutions across the state sent students home mid-March and will remain shut through the academic year. He said the state’s first priorities were increasing testing and maintaining hospital capacity able to handle a possible second surge. Retail businesses and public spaces will likely open before schools. “We believe we are weeks, not months, away from making meaningful modifications,” he said. Though some beaches in Southern California welcomed the public over the weekend as an early test of reopening, Newsom said his administration will likely reinstate shelter-in-place measures after tens of thousands crowded the shores.