Feinstein Befuddled by Reporter’s Question About Line of Presidential Succession
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), set to become the most senior lawmaker in her party caucus, could soon assume the position of Senate president pro tempore if she chose, making her third in the line of presidential succession. But the 89-year-old Democrat on Monday appeared confused on whether she’d pursue the post, telling a reporter at the Capitol she hadn’t really considered it—despite the fact that her office recently issued a statement on her behalf saying she had “no interest” in accepting the role. During the exchange, an aide at the senator’s side interrupted to tell Bryan Metzger of Insider that Feinstein had “no intention of seeking the position,” turning to tell her, “That’s what you’ve told reporters.” Feinstein, whose apparent bouts of confusion has sparked concerns about her cognition in recent months, then reportedly replied: “I don’t know what you’re saying.” When the senator went on to insist that she hadn’t said anything publicly about her decision “that I know of,” the aide reminded her of a statement given by her office to The Washington Post on Oct. 22. “Okay, well then, I guess it’s out,” said Feinstein.