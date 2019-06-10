California Set To Provide Healthcare To Some People Living In U.S. Illegally

California is set to become the first state to provide healthcare to people who are living in the U.S. illegally. State lawmakers agreed to a budget deal Sunday afternoon which will open up its Medicaid program to low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in California illegally. “California believes that health is a fundamental right,” said state Sen. Holly Mitchell, a Los Angeles Democrat who led the budget negotiations. Officials have estimated the program will provide cover for around 90,000 people and cost the state around $98 million. The budget agreement must now be approved by the full state legislature. Lawmakers have to enact a budget by midnight on June 15 or they risk losing their pay.