California Shop Owner Killed While Defending Store’s Pride Flags

A California woman was shot and killed on Friday after she defended her store over the LGBTQ flags it had on display, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Police found Lauri Carleton, the owner of the Mag.Pi clothing store in Lake Arrowhead, at her store, where she was pronounced dead. They later located the suspect a few blocks away, though an altercation between the suspect and police led to the suspect’s death. The local Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ organization noted on Instagram that Carleton “did not identify as LGBTQ+, but spent her time helping & advocating for everyone in the community. She will be truly missed.” Mag.Pi’s website noted that Carleton was married with nine children.