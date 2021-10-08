CHEAT SHEET
California Students Will Have to Take Ethnic Studies to Graduate
Race theory has been deemed critical for California high schoolers. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday that will require ethnic studies be taught to all students in Golden State high schools in the coming years. The legislation mandates that students take a one-semester course about “our shared history” that is “etched with woeful injustice” beginning in the 2029-2030 school year, and schools must offer an elective on the subject starting in the 2025-2026 school year. The governor said in a statement, “Students deserve to see themselves in their studies, and they must understand our nation’s full history if we expect them to one day build a more just society.”