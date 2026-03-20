California Surfer Left With Severe Injuries in Shark Attack
A Northern California surf session took a brutal turn. Jason Eastman, 39, suffered injuries to both legs after a shark attack off Big River Beach in Mendocino Headlands State Park on Friday evening, according to ABC. The surfer told the outlet that once he spotted the shark, he tried to swat the shark’s nose to free himself, thinking of his wife and kids throughout the ordeal. Eastman was pulled from the water by three off-duty lifeguards, who rushed to assist before first responders arrived. He was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital in Fort Bragg for further care, according to a statement shared on Instagram by California State Parks lifeguards. Officials praised the rescuers’ quick action, noting that lifeguards are a critical part of the region’s emergency response network—even for rare but serious incidents such as shark bites. In the aftermath, state parks issued warnings and posted signage at nearby beaches, triggering a 48-hour closure in line with standard safety protocols, according to the post. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be leading the ongoing investigation and has “collected evidence” regarding the shark incident.