California Teacher Accused of Telling Students She Wants to ‘Bring Back’ Slavery
A middle school teacher in California has been placed on administrative leave after students said she told them she wanted to “bring back” slavery and made bizarre remarks about eating human flesh, the Los Angeles Times reports. The teacher, identified only as a history teacher at Space and Aeronautics Gateway to Exploration Magnet Academy, had only been back in class for about a week after returning from an earlier administrative leave sparked by similar concerns. She prompted an investigation by the Palmdale School District in October after students reported that she’d been making inflammatory comments, and a school official confirmed to the Times that she is once again on leave for remarks that were “racial in nature.” Students have said the teacher frequently praised President Trump’s border wall and said Mexicans need to go back to Mexico, and she also allegedly made comments about torturing students. The latest complaints against her have led to another independent investigation, the school district said.