Teen Snuck Into Small Plane and Crashed Into Fence, Building: Officials

Read it at KFSN
A 17-year-old girl was arrested at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday morning after she snuck into a small plane and crashed into a fence while trying to operate it, news station KFSN reports. At around 7:30 a.m., the Beechcraft two-engine plane reportedly crashed into a fence and hit a building after attempting to operate the plane on the airfield. Airport officials said they found the girl in the pilot’s seat, wearing a pilot’s headset. No one was injured in the incident.
The teen was reportedly arrested for theft of an aircraft and is expected to be booked into juvenile hall. The mother of the teen told KFSN that she had not heard from her daughter since Tuesday night.