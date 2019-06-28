CHEAT SHEET
ENOUGH'S ENOUGH
California to Become First State to Ban Discrimination Against Natural Hair
California will become the first state to ban discrimination against natural hair after the state assembly voted 69-0 to pass a bill Thursday that includes hair texture and hairstyles under its equal rights protections. NBC News reports the bill will now go to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to be signed into law. It's an update of the state's existing anti-discrimination law so that the term “race” includes “traits historically associated with race.” The bill's text stated: “Workplace dress code and grooming policies that prohibit natural hair, including afros, braids, twists, and locks, have a disparate impact on Black individuals as these policies are more likely to deter Black applicants and burden or punish Black employees than any other group.” It's the first statewide ban on natural hair discrimination in the country—New York City passed similar protections in February.