California Trump Supporter Seeks Restraining Order Over Neighbors’ Kids’ ‘BLM’ Chalk Drawing, Biden Chants
GET OFF MY LAWN!
A Northern California man is seeking a restraining order against his neighbors over what he has described as a ruthless bullying campaign involving children’s chalk drawings, Biden chants, and a stolen Trump sign, The Sacramento Bee reports. Michael Mason, who moved to a new neighborhood in Rocklin, California over the summer, said the tensions began in late July, when he claims his neighbors sent their kids to write “Black Lives Matter, Gay pride, wear a mask” in chalk in front of his house, which he considered harassment. “It’s a constant harassment thing with the kids,” Mason told The Sacramento Bee, adding that the adults he’s petitioning against “are teaching their kids to bully.” Mason alleges that his neighbor’s daughter stole his Trump sign, and her parent “was on the phone with her daughter telling her to take the sign and videotape taking it.” The dispute boiled over last weekend, when Joe Biden was declared president-elect and police were called in to defuse the situation as Mason said his neighbors were aiming their pro-Biden “screaming and yelling” at his house. Mason had his request for a temporary restraining order denied Wednesday, but there are plans for a civil hearing on Nov. 23.