California, Washington, and Oregon Ditch Their School Mask Mandates
MASK NO MORE
In a coordinated move, state officials along the West Coast announced Monday that they’re dropping public school mask mandates. Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Jay Inslee of Washington, and Kate Brown of Oregon announced that beginning March 12, students will no longer be required to wear masks in schools, citing declining rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the states. In her missive, Brown said, “On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked...As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities.” Newsom said masks are still “strongly recommended.” “We’ll continue to focus on scaling back provisions while maintaining essential testing, vaccination and health care system supports that ensure California has the needed tools and flexibility to strategically adapt our response for what lies ahead,” he added.