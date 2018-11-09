California Wildfire Erupts in Thousand Oaks Near Scene of Nightclub Shooting

A vicious overnight wildfire is now threatening homes just a few miles from the scene of the deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, that claimed 12 lives and devastated the local community on Wednesday night. Two wind-driven brush fires erupted in Ventura County late Thursday and are reportedly threatening as many as 1,000 homes. One blaze, dubbed the Woolsey Fire, had grown to more than 7,500 acres with zero percent containment Friday morning. The second fire burning in the Santa Rosa Valley east of Camarillo, near Thousand Oaks, is a short distance from the Borderline Bar & Grill, where 12 people were gunned down Wednesday night. Ventura County officials estimated that blaze at about 7,000 acres—Cal Fire tweeted an approximation of about 10,000 acres. Meanwhile, a third fire is raging in Northern California, which has led to unspecified “loss of life.” All three fires have displaced more than 175,000 people.
