California Wildfires Threaten Getty Museum, Thousands of Homes
Another California wildfire broke out overnight in Brentwood and other hillside communities in Southern California, threatening thousands of homes. A brush fire started around 2 a.m., menacing the 405 freeway. It has been dubbed the Getty fire due to its proximity to the Getty Center. According to officials, the center was built with thick walls and doors meant to compartmentalize any flames. Approximately 10,000 nearby structures, however, are under mandatory evacuation as of Monday morning, forcing people to flee and find refuge in the middle of the night. LeBron James shared on Twitter around 4 a.m. PT that his family was told to “emergency evacuate” their home and were looking for a place to stay. The fire has rapidly burned about 400 acres, and is continuing to move inland, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “We have homes that we believe are lost,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters at a news conference around 5 a.m., urging residents to obey evacuation orders. “Get out when we say get out.”