California Woman Posed as Social Worker in Kidnapping Attempt: Cops
A California woman has been charged with attempted kidnapping after she allegedly posed as a social worker in an effort to take newborn baby, prosecutors said Tuesday. Sara Orozco Magana, 38, of Santa Ana, was arrested and charged with one felony count each of attempted kidnapping of a child under age 14 and attempted taking of a minor from a parent, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors allege that on June 7, Magana told a Santa Ana mother that she was “from Social Services and that she needed to take the women’s 1-week-old son” and “a doctor probably reported abuse.” When the new mother asked Magana for identification, the 38-year-old refused to prove her alleged employment and threatened to call the police, authorities said. “The woman refused and the victim’s sister recorded the woman, later identified as Magana, leaving the home,” prosecutors said. If convicted, Magana faces a maximum sentence of more than seven years in prison.