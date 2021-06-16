California Woman Steals Car With Baby Inside—Then Tries to Give Kid to Stranger: Police
GRAND THEFT CHILD
A Ukieh, California, woman allegedly decided to spend her Monday stealing a car. Little did she expect its most precious feature: a 1-year-old child. The woman, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with vehicle theft, kidnapping, and child endangerment. Police say she found the car running outside a family services building and proceeded to take off with it. Once she noticed a child inside, she allegedly tried to spring the child on a stranger, who declined and called the police. Cops later found the woman, still in the car, with the child about one and a half miles from the family services office. Officers reunited the baby with the mother, but prosecutors are still determining whether the mother will face child endangerment charges for leaving the child in the car.