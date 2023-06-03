Calif. Woman Stumbles on Foot-Long Mastodon Tooth on Beach

Read it at The Guardian
A California woman who stumbled upon a strange object sticking out of the sand on a beach posted a photo of it online to try and identify it. The answer was: a foot-long mastodon tooth that could be hundreds of thousands of years old. Jennifer Schuh returned to the Rio del Mar beach with a paleontologist to retrieve the fossil, but it was gone. Fortunately, a jogger who had seen the photo online came across it earlier this week and secured it; now it’s been donated to the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History.