    Calif. Woman Stumbles on Foot-Long Mastodon Tooth on Beach

    GONNA NEED A BIGGER BRUSH

    A mastodon tooth

    Carlos Duarte/Reuters

    A California woman who stumbled upon a strange object sticking out of the sand on a beach posted a photo of it online to try and identify it. The answer was: a foot-long mastodon tooth that could be hundreds of thousands of years old. Jennifer Schuh returned to the Rio del Mar beach with a paleontologist to retrieve the fossil, but it was gone. Fortunately, a jogger who had seen the photo online came across it earlier this week and secured it; now it’s been donated to the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History.

