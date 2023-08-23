CHEAT SHEET
California Woman Is First Tourist ID’d Among Maui Wildfire Victims
A 72-year-old woman from California has been the first tourist identified by Hawaiian officials as a victim of the Maui wildfire. Theresa Cool was reportedly staying in a Lahaina hotel alone when the fire broke out and she was ordered to evacuate. She fled on foot on August 8, and her family never heard from again. Tragically, Cool was supposed to fly home the following day. Her family was informed last weekend by the FBI that her remains were recovered from the blaze, and local authorities announced her death on Thursday. Cool is one of 43 victims who have been identified so far out of 115 confirmed deaths. Around 1,100 people remain missing.