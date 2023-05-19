CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    No Charges for SF Cop Who Gunned Down Unarmed Keita O’Neil

    OFF THE HOOK

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Prosecutors determined Thursday that the officer responsible for the 2017 shooting of Keita O’Neil, an unarmed black man, won’t be prosecuted.

    San Francisco Police Department

    State prosecutors say Christopher Samayoa, the rookie San Francisco cop who fatally shot an unarmed Keita O’Neil during a 2017 car jacking, won’t be prosecuted for the incident—ending a swirling, six-year debate about potential charges. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the decision Thursday, nearly three years after Chesa Boudin, the progressive San Francisco District Attorney who was ousted last summer, charged Samayoa with manslaughter—a historic decision at the time as no San Francisco cop had faced similar charges from a use-of-force incident. Brooke Jenkins, who replaced Boudin, said her predecessor’s decision to charge Samayoa was “political” and flawed, so she dropped the charge in January and gave the case to the state. O’Neil’s aunt, April Green, was critical of Bonta’s decision on Thursday, saying prosecutors “don’t got balls” and that they need to stand up to cops “abusing their position.”

    Read it at San Francisco Chronicle