California’s Butte County Names 203 People Still Missing From Camp Fire

California’s Butte County has named 203 people still missing from the Camp Fire, the state’s deadliest wildfire in modern recorded history. The death toll as of Monday stood at 88 people after authorities discovered sets of remains they thought were two people were actually those of three victims. However, as of Monday night, 2,689 people who had been unaccounted for had been found and removed from the list of the missing. The sheriff’s office has asked anyone on the list to contact its missing-persons call center at (530) 538-6570, (530) 538-7544, and (530) 538-7671. Meanwhile, during a visit to the ravaged town of Paradise on Monday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said costs associated with the deadly wildfire will likely run into the billions of dollars. On a tour with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, the Trump Cabinet officials called for easing state and federal environmental regulations to thin forests. “We need to get out of the litigation business and into the mitigation business,” Perdue told reporters in a news conference at what The Sacramento Bee described as “a charred section of downtown Paradise.” The government has so far distributed $20 million to help people who have been displaced; to date, some 17,000 have registered with FEMA officials.
