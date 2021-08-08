California’s Dixie Fire Now Second-Largest in State History
OUT OF CONTROL
The devastating Dixie Fire continues to wreak havoc in Northern California, becoming the second-largest blaze in the state’s history at more than 463,000 acres, The Washington Post reports. Dixie surpassed the Mendocino Complex Fire of 2018 and the SCU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 to take over the second spot, only trailing behind the August Complex Fire of 2018. The fire made headlines recently for destroying Greenville, California, and forcing residents to flee. While the state is no stranger to wildfires, local officials suspect climate change may increase the frequency and severity of fires. The seven largest fires in state history have all occurred since August 2020. Fire officials estimate they won’t be able to put out the fire until Aug. 20, as only 21 percent of the blaze has been contained so far, The Mercury News reports.