Wildfires in California and Montana Devour More Homes Amid Intense Winds and Heat
COUNTRY ABLAZE
America’s West is burning, with growing wildfires forcing residents in California and Montana to flee their homes. California’s McKinney fire and Montana’s Elmo fire have grown significantly over the weekend amid powerful winds and triple-digit temperatures, encroaching on neighborhoods. As of Saturday, more than 100 homes faced evacuation orders. The McKinney fire started on Friday and originally burned a bit more than 1 square mile, but had engulfed 62 square miles as of Saturday, swallowing up 12 homes in a rural area near the Oregon border. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. In Montana, a fire near the town of Elmo has almost tripled in size and now covers more than 11 square miles. With lightning and dry thunderstorms forecasted, the weather continues to fuel the flames. On Friday, the U.S. House passed an expansive bill meant to help communities in the West contend with the newly severe, climate change-related wildfires.