California’s Wildflowers Are Blooming, Will Influencers Resist the Urge for a Selfie?

As if the managers of local, state and national parks didn’t have enough to worry about, in the time of COVID-19 and of urging people to stay the hell away from each other, now comes spring—and with it California wildflowers and Instagram influencers, all of them angling for the best possible angle.

There’s a post for 6,414 followers from March 31, a woman’s arms flung into the air above her bare midriff and high-waisted jeans, trampling a few mandarin orange-colored poppies with her white would-be influencer sneakers at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. “You’re not supposed to step on them,” a commenter chided. “Ik I tried my best to tiptoe around them,” the poster replied. “But this pic is worth it,” the commenter wrote back, followed by a trio of heart-eyed happy face emojis. Another post on Wednesday describes “feeling like dorothy in a field full of poppies,” to a more modest 1,689 followers.

One Instagrammer garnered 510 likes for a March 22 post of her and her boyfriend, their faces mashed together as they lay on the ground, on top of the Antelope poppies. There’s @brookestellar, same place, in a March 23 post to 10,400 followers that was likely taken last year, given the snarky caption: “Remember when we were allowed outside and everyone flocked to the poppy fields and got really pissy at each other for making contact with flowers? Jimmy was standing on the sidewalk, a foot away from the poppies, but I suppose it looked otherwise to the 15 year old girl who screamed ‘Are you serious asshole?! That’s not FUCKING COOL MAN’ … anyways, it’s poppy season again. Too bad we’re all gonna miss a chance to get mad at each other in nature.”