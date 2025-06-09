‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Accuses College Soccer Coach of Sexual Harassment
Alex Cooper, host of the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy, shares a shocking revelation in her new Hulu docuseries. In the first episode of Call Her Alex, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, Cooper, 30, alleges she endured three years of sexual harassment from her college soccer coach, Nancy Feldman. The podcaster, who attended Boston University on a full scholarship to play Division I soccer, claims Feldman, who coached 27 seasons at BU, became “fixated” on her during her sophomore year. “It was confusing because the focus wasn’t like, ‘You’re doing so well,’” alleges Cooper. “It was all based on her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body, and her always wanting to be alone with me.” When she tried to avoid being alone with Feldman, Cooper says the coach retaliated by reducing her playing time, eventually kicking her off the team. Though she went to university officials at the time, Cooper claims they “dismissed” her allegations without an investigation. “The story is frustrating, because I want to tell women, ‘Come forward,’” Cooper told audience members during a post-screening Q&A. “But I did, and I wasn’t believed.” Neither Feldman, who retired in 2022, nor Boston University has responded to the allegations.