‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Has Her Eyes on Trump Interview After Harris Sit-Down
Alex Cooper, the host of popular podcast Call Her Daddy, said she invited former President Donald Trump on the program but has yet to hear from his team. Cooper took flack in conservative circles over the weekend ahead of her sit-down with vice president Kamala Harris—with many asking why she had not offered to do the same for Trump. In an introduction to her interview with Harris, Cooper explained that she had indeed made an offer to host Trump, and that the offer would remain open indefinitely. “I wanna be so clear, since this isn’t a one-sided conversation, we reached out to former President Donald Trump to come on the show,” she said. “If he also wants to have a meaningful in-depth conversation about women's rights in this country, then he's welcome on Call Her Daddy anytime.” Cooper’s wide-ranging conversation with Harris focused mainly on women’s issues and reproductive health—though Harris also took the opportunity to talk about her own upbringing and perspective and the way it has shaped her political beliefs.