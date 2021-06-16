Call Her Daddy Podcast Ditches Barstool Sports for Spotify in $60M Deal
DADDY’S MONEY
The popular podcast Call Her Daddy has decamped from its original home at Barstool Sports to Spotify in a $60 million three-year exclusive deal, Variety reports. All extant and forthcoming episodes of the show, which often ranks in the top 10 podcasts on Spotify and Apple’s podcast app, will only be available on Spotify starting July 21. Alex Cooper, the show’s host and creator, said in a statement, “I’m incredibly thankful for everyone who has supported, helped, and been a part of ‘Call Her Daddy.’” Spotify’s chief content officer, Dawn Ostroff, said in a statement, “We’re beyond excited to welcome ‘Call Her Daddy,’ one of the most wildly popular podcasts in the world, to Spotify. The level of enthusiasm and buzz from listeners generated after each episode is emblematic of the magic of the podcast.” Cooper’s co-host Sofia Franklyn left the show last year amid a dispute with Barstool Sports. Spotify previously acquired the rights to The Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast on its platform, in a deal reportedly worth $100 million.