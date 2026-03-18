‘Call Me Maybe’ Singer Gives Birth to First Baby

Carly Rae Jepsen gave birth to her first child with husband Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, also known as Cole M.G.N. “Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world little one,” she wrote on her Instagram story alongside an image of her holding the baby. The couple has not publicly shared the gender of their child. Jepsen, 40, and Grammy-winning music producer Marsden Greif-Neill, 41, were engaged in 2024 and tied the knot in October of 2025 at the historic Chelsea Hotel in New York City. Jepsen first announced her pregnancy via Instagram a month after their Vogue wedding. The post featured a black-and-white image of the two, with Jepsen’s exposed baby bump, and the caption “Oh hi baby ♥️.” Fans have been following the “Call Me Maybe” singer’s pregnancy journey since. Jepsen regularly shared images of her growing baby bump, posted about her cravings, and the music she’s writing for their child.

Opens in new window Carly Rae Jepsen via her Instagram story. Screenshot/Carly Rae Jepsen/Instagram

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