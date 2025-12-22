‘Call of Duty’ Architect, 55, Dies in Car Crash

Video game developer Vince Zampella, 55—the founder of the company behind Call of Duty—was killed Sunday in a crash on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway, a local NBC affiliate reported. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a single-car crash was reported at 12:45 p.m. when a Ferrari veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier. A passenger was ejected, while the driver remained trapped as the car caught fire. Both the driver and the passenger died, the CHP said. Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002, the studio behind Call of Duty, and later helped launch Academy Award–winning Respawn Entertainment in 2010, known for games like Titanfall. Respawn Entertainment was acquired in 2017 by video game giant Electronic Arts (EA), under whose leadership the studio released titles including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends. In 2021, Zampella was put in charge of the Battlefield franchise, which is published by EA. The Daily Beast has contacted the CHP and EA for further comment regarding Zampella’s death.