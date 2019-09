What to say about the transcript?

First, it’s not verbatim. I’m not suggesting that there is a Nixonian “missing tape” here, but let’s not forget how misleading the Barr memo was when compared to the Mueller report.

Second, we have yet to see the complete unredacted whistleblower complaint. What we do know about it is that the Inspector General of the intelligence community deemed it to be “urgent” and “serious.”