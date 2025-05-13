Calm’s New Collection Taps the Power of Pets for Mental Wellness

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As mental wellness becomes a necessity rather than a luxury, Mars and Calm are joining forces to support people where they are—reminding us that peace, joy, and connection can often be found just a paw away. This collaboration is driven by the largest global survey to date on pets and mental health, with insights from over 30,000 pet parents worldwide. Key findings include:

58% of pet owners turn to their pets for comfort when stressed—more than to their partner, family, or friends

83% say their pet has improved their mental well-being

74% report that pets help them stop overthinking

66% spend less time on social media because of their pet

71% say their pet encourages them to get outside more

“We are excited to be partnering with Calm to make sure pets get the credit they deserve as our secret wellbeing superheroes,” Helen Mills, VP Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Global Petcare at Mars said in a press release for the launch. “There is a mountain of evidence that the bond we share with our pets has a truly transformational impact on our wellbeing.”

In a world full of noise, this initiative highlights something quietly powerful: pets may be our most reliable source of emotional support. Launching this week, Calm’s first-ever pet-inspired content collection draws on the deep, science-backed bond between humans and animals. It features free guided meditations and Sleep Stories inspired by the everyday comfort pets provide and the sense of *calm* they bring. Because sometimes, the simplest way to feel better is to sit, breathe—and be with the one who’s always there, tail wagging or purring by your side.