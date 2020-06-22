What to Shop From Calvin Klein’s Amazon Fashion Week Sale
These days, I’m mostly wearing comfortable clothes around the house. WFH fashion is real and Calvin Klein makes some of the most comfortable basics for men and women. And thanks to Amazon’s Fashion Week, plenty of their collection is on sale. From boxer briefs to bralettes and sleep shorts, here are some of our favorites to shop from their selection.
Micro Stretch Boxer Briefs: These boxer briefs are comfortable, lightweight, and come in a pack of three. Get two packs and you’ll be set for the week. Well, almost.
Micro Stretch Boxer Briefs
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Liquid Touch Polo Stripe: This polo shirt boasts UV protection, as well as being breathable and sweat wicking.
Liquid Touch Polo Stripe
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Modern Cotton Bralette: This is not a sports bra, but it’s still a very comfortable, stylish bralette to add to your repertoire.
Modern Cotton Bralette
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Women’s Sleep Short: These silky smooth shorts are great for sleepwear, plus they come in a pack of two so you can mix your PJs up.
Women’s Sleep Short
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.