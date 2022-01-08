Parliament Funkadelic Co-Founder Calvin Simon Dies at 79
FOREVER JAMMIN’
Calvin Simon, a founding member of the pioneering funk band Parliament Funkadelic, died Thursday. He was 79. A cause of death was not released. Former bandmate Bootsy Collins wrote on Instagram, “We lost another original member of Parliament/Funkadelic. A friend, bandmate & a cool classic guy, Mr. Calvin Simon was a former member of Parliament/Funkadelic.” A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Simon sang with the group from the 1950s through the late 1970s when he left over financial disputes, later dedicating himself to gospel music. He played a part in making many of Parliament’s most celebrated albums like Mothership Connection and Maggot Brain. Bandmate George Clinton wrote, “Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother. Fly on, Calvin!”