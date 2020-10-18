CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
CalWood Fire Torches Over 7,000 Acres in Colorado
HIGH COUNTRY BLAZES
Read it at CNN
Wildfire season has already been historic—and brutal—in the Northwest and California this year, and Colorado is not escaping that trend. A wildfire in the state that began midday Saturday burned through 7,000 acres, due to unfavorably high winds, forcing over 900 evacuations. Christened the CalWood Fire, the blaze was the closest to the Denver metropolitan area from this year’s fire season, CBS Denver reports.
Over 100 miles away, firefighters continued to battle the Cameron Peak Fire, which became the largest fire in state history after burning over 200,000 acres by Sunday morning. Per The Denver Post, it surged past the 139,000 acre record set by the Pine Gulch Fire earlier this fire season.