Cambridge Cop Sent Profane Tweet Against Joe Kennedy III While Using Wrong Log In
A Boston-area police department has apologized after a police officer tweeted a profane tirade against Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) on the department’s official Twitter account Sunday. The tweet was deleted after the officer realized it wasn’t sent from his own personal account, according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge Police Department spokesman. He didn’t identify the officer who sent the tweet. In response to a WCVB-TV Boston tweet about Kennedy at 2:42 p.m., an officer with access to the department’s Twitter account sent a post that read, “Another liberal fucking jerk who just happens to be better then the clown he’s running against. Sad for us.” The department issued a series of tweets at around 6 p.m. apologizing for the message, which it denounced as “inappropriate, unprofessional, and disrespectful.”