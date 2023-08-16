Singer-Songwriter Behind Katy Perry Hit Goes Missing From L.A.
VANISHED
Forty-eight-year-old Camela Leierth-Segura hasn’t been seen since June 29. Now, her friends are pleading with the public for help finding her. The L.A. musician, whose impressive credits include Katy Perry’s “Walking On Air,” was last seen in Beverly Hills nearly two months ago. “We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her,” friend Liz Montgomery wrote on Instagram. Leierth-Segura was recently evicted after struggling to pay her rent, neighbors say. Her 19-year-old cat is missing too, and one neighbor told ABC 7 that she hadn’t seen Leierth-Segura’s car for more than a month. According to a missing persons page, Leierth-Segura is 5’10” with blonde hair and blue eyes, and she may be driving a 2010 Ford Fusion with California plates 6KZJ725. Beverly Hills police urged anyone with information to call 310-285-2184.