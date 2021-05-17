Cameo CEO Says Trump Is Free to Hawk Personal Video Messages on His Platform
DEAR HATERS AND LOSERS
Here’s some good news for people who have always dreamed of tricking Donald Trump into reading out a Moe’s Tavernesque gag name. The CEO of Cameo—the platform that allows people to pay celebrities to read out a personal video message—says he would have absolutely no problem with the former president joining its celeb ranks. Steven Galanis told Axios that, unlike other platforms, he would not stop the disgraced former president from joining in the fun on Cameo, explaining to the site: “Trump has done nothing on our platform to violate our terms of service.” Some politicians have joined the platform—including Brexit leader Nigel Farage who was tricked into reading out a message to “Hugh Janus” last month—but Galanis said he doesn’t want politics to take over the site like other services. “I think Cameo is a place for laughs,” said the CEO.