CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cameraman Accidentally Blocks Steeplechase Runners After Being Distracted by Women’s Event
RUN WITH IT
Read it at New York Times
The steeplechase is known for its obstacles—but runners at the World Athletics Championships had an unexpected hazard to contend with on Monday night. A cameraman wandered onto the track during the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase without realizing the event was taking place. With his back to the runners, athletes were forced to make a quick decision about which way to get around the cameraman, who was distracted while filming the women’s triple-jump event taking place nearby. Thankfully no one was hurt in the gaffe. “I was a little worried that he was going to dart one way or another, right at the last second, but thankfully he didn’t realize we were there until we all passed him,” U.S. runner Evan Jager told The New York Times.