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Cameras Capture Dramatic Skydiving Crash During July 4 Event

SCARY MOMENT

Miraculously, the parachuter avoided serious injury.

Wiktoria Gucia
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

@RobertSkvarla/ X
@RobertSkvarla/ X

A skydiver participating in America’s 250th birthday celebrations crashed while parachuting with a large American flag attached to his parachute. Ross Vail was landing near the Folsom Pro Rodeo in California when his flag snagged on a tree, sending him flying into a tent and narrowly missing grandstands and a crowd that audibly gasped as when he was sent flying to the ground. A spokesperson for Choose Folsom, which organizes the annual event, told The Sacramento Bee: “Yesterday’s landing was certainly not the landing he intended, but thankfully, the skydiver is doing well.” The skydiver cut his lip but was able to resume parachuting the following day. No other injuries were reported.

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Wiktoria Gucia

Wiktoria Gucia

Reporter

wiktoria.gucia@thedailybeast.com

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