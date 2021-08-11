Cameron Burrell, NCAA Track Star and Carl Lewis’ Godson, Dies at 26
R.I.P.
NCAA track champion Cameron Burrell, who was also the son of an Olympic gold medalist and godson of Olympian Carl Lewis, died Monday night, his family said. He was 26. He had run for the University of Houston, winning the NCAA title in the 100-meter sprint in 2018 and achieving All-American status three times before becoming a professional sprinter. His father, 4x100 gold medalist Leroy Burrell, said in a statement, “My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night… We are profoundly grief-stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.” TMZ reports that Burrell’s medical records place him in a parking garage at the time of his death.