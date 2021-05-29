CHEAT SHEET
    Man Charged in Shooting of British Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson

    British police have charged an 18-year-old in the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. London’s Metropolitan Police announced Friday that they had charged Cameron Deriggs with conspiracy to murder in the shooting of the 27-year-old activist and mother of two, who remains in critical condition. (Police say they do not believe she was the intended target.) Five men were initially arrested in connection with the May 23 shooting; the four others have been released on bail. Deriggs made an appearance in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday but did not enter a plea.

