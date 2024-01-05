Cameron Diaz ‘Never Met’ Jeffrey Epstein, Rep Insists
NEW DOCS
More than 150 people were named in the formerly sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday, one of them being Cameron Diaz. The star actress has not been accused of a crime or any wrongdoing. In the documents, Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s accusers, said that the shadowy financier often bragged to her about being on the phone with famous associates. An interviewer asked Sjoberg if she had ever met Leonardo DiCaprio or Cate Blanchett, two names that the accuser said Epstein had mentioned. “I have not,” she replied, according to a transcript acquired by Page Six. “Did you meet Cameron Diaz?” the questioner followed up. Sjoberg answered no. In a statement to Page Six, Diaz’s rep was adamant that the Charlie’s Angels star had zero ties to the notorious sex-trafficker. “Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein,” the rep said, “nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her.”