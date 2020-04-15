Cameron Diaz Says Lockdown Hasn’t Affected Her Much as Having a Baby Meant She Was Sorta Quarantined Anyway

In common with many parents of small children, Cameron Diaz is finding that life as a parent of a baby and being in pandemic lockdown are not so very different.

The star, 47, who retired from acting in 2014 and had her baby—the extravagantly named Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden—in December, was speaking about motherhood to Katherine Power of fashion site Who What Wear.

On her friend’s Instagram Live, she described parenthood as the “best thing ever” and said her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 40, is a hands-on dad.

She said: “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

Describing her routine, Diaz said: “I’m either cooking, cleaning, or taking care of my baby, and usually all at the same time.

“I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking... I drink [wine] every night. It’s my wind-down for the day.

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father.

“He’s incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

Asked how she was coping with the global lockdown from coronavirus, Diaz said: “I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months.

“But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.

“But it’s nice, and I love the bubble, and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking.

“But at the same time, it’s crazy that you can’t go out to the world right now.”