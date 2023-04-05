Camilla Officially Given Title of ‘Queen’ on Coronation Invite

King Charles III’s wife Camilla was officially given the standalone title “Queen” for the first time—identified as such on the monarch’s coronation invitation, which was unveiled Tuesday. Until now, Camilla was referred to as “Queen consort.” She was also given equal weight on the invitation’s top line, a stunning decision that capped Camilla’s public relations turnaround after years of being criticized by a large chunk of the British public for her role in the breakdown of Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. Since her own marriage to the monarch in 2005, Camilla has slowly but steadily garnered support. The invitation will be sent to thousands across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who informed Charles Tuesday that he would not be making it. His wife, Jill, is set to attend in his stead.
