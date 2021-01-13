‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Guy Arrested Over Capitol Riot

A rioter who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week wearing a sweatshirt with the phrase “Camp Auschwitz” on it has been arrested, according to media reports.

The individual, whom CNN identified as Robert Keith Packer, was arrested in Newport News, Virginia. CNN and CBS News first reported the arrest. Photos from the riot show Packer inside the Capitol wearing the sweatshirt that makes reference to the Nazi concentration camp in Poland where over 1 million people were killed during World War II. The bottom of the sweatshirt also said “Work brings freedom,” which is a translation of the phrase that was on concentration camp’s gates.

Packer is among dozens of rioters to be rounded up in the days since they storming the Capitol, including Richard Barnett, a self-described white nationalist from Arkansas who posed for gleeful photos in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office; Adam Johnson, a Florida stay-at-home dad who is caught in a photo smiling while absconding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern; and Jake Angeli, the shirt-less, horn-wearing Arizona resident known as the “QAnon Shaman.”

On Tuesday, a prominent Brooklyn judge’s son was arrested for stealing government property after he was pictured in the U.S. Capitol wearing fur pelts and a bulletproof vest with “POLICE” emblazoned across it, and carrying a plastic riot shield with Capitol Police insignia.