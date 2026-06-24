Camp Mystic Files for Bankruptcy After 28 Killed in Flood Disaster
Camp Mystic, the Texas Christian summer camp devastated by catastrophic flooding that killed 28 people, has filed for bankruptcy in the aftermath of the disaster. According to court records cited by the New York Times, the company’s total debts now exceed $10 million, while its assets are between $1 million and $ 10 million. After 25 young girls, two counselors, and the camp’s executive director were killed in extreme flooding on July 4, 2025, an investigation was launched, which found that the camp failed to properly plan for, prepare for, and respond to the flood. It concluded the camp lacked the required written emergency plans, was unprepared for the storm, and did not evacuate in time despite having ample opportunity. The Eastland family, which owns Camp Mystic, originally said they planned to reopen the camp this summer, but following pressure from victims’ families and state lawmakers, the camp announced in April that it would remain permanently closed.