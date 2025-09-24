U.S. News

Camp Mystic Set to Reopen Despite Parents’ Fury After Flood Disaster

TOO SOON

Parents of victims slammed camp organizers for plans to reopen after deadly floods, with some girls’ bodies still missing.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

A view of Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were on Saturday searching for more than 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US state of Texas, after torrential rains caused devastating flooding that killed at least 27 people -- with more rain on the way. "So far, we've evacuated over 850 uninjured people, eight injured people and have recovered 27 deceased fatalities at this time. Of these 27, 18 are adults, nine are children," said Kerr Country Sheriff Larry Leitha on July 5. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Parents of children killed or still missing after Texas’ July 4 floods blasted Camp Mystic this week after learning one of its locations will reopen next summer. “The truth is, Camp Mystic failed our daughters,” said Cici Steward, whose 8-year-old, Cile, remains missing. “For my family, these months have felt like an eternity. For the camp, it seems like nothing more than a brief pause before business as usual. Camp Mystic is pressing ahead with reopening, even if it means inviting girls to swim in the same river that may potentially still hold my daughter’s body.” According to letters obtained by CBS News and KHOU 11, Camp Mystic Cypress Lake will reopen next year, even though the bodies from the floods have not all been recovered. The Christian girls’ camp’s Guadalupe location—where 27 campers and counselors drowned when “catastrophic” rains swept through—was deemed too damaged to reopen in 2026. The letters also revealed plans for a memorial to honor victims. But Blake Bonner, father of 9-year-old Lila, said families “were not consulted about and did not approve this memorial.” By July 14, Hill County’s official death toll from the floods had reached 132, with more than 100 still missing.

Read it at People
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now