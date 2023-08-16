Camp Pendleton Marine Charged With Sexual Assault of Teen Found in Barracks
‘UPSETTING AND UNACCEPTABLE’
A Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton in California—who was mysteriously detained last month after a missing 14-year-old girl was found in one of the barracks on the base—is now facing three counts of sexual assault, according to court documents. He’ll also face two “breach of restriction” charges. The charge sheet, obtained by ABC 10News, claims that the unnamed Marine sexually assaulted the teen “on or about” June 27—one day before she was found on the military base. Her aunt called what transpired “upsetting and absolutely unacceptable ... She looks like a little kid. There’s no doubt about it. It's very, very obvious she's a child,” she told ABC 10News. The girl’s grandmother reported her missing to law enforcement on June 13, but claimed she had run away on June 9.