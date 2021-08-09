Campaign to Free Princess Latifa Ends After She’s Photographed in Iceland
JOB IS DONE?
Princess Latifa, daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been photographed with friends and family in Iceland, bringing an end to a campaign for her personal freedom. Latifa hadn’t been seen publicly since she attempted to escape her family in 2018, which prompted the “Free Latifa” campaign. In the new photos that surfaced online, the princess is seen posing with friend Sioned Tayor and her cousin Marcus Essabri. “Great trip to Iceland with Latifa and Marcus,” reads the caption on Taylor’s Instagram. Essabri also wrote on the Free Latifa website, calling his time in Iceland an “emotional reunion” with Latifa. After the pictures were released, the campaign announced it was being disbanded. “The primary purpose of the FreeLatifa campaign was to see Latifa free leading the life she chooses for herself,” read a statement from the group, adding that the United Nations is still monitoring the “current and future wellbeing of Latifa.” Free Latifa co-founder David Haigh told Sky News that news of the reunion was a step in the right direction, “but we need to approach everything with caution given the history.”