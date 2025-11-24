Campbell’s Boss Taped Saying Soup is ‘Bioengineered,’ Lawsuit Claims

A Campbell’s Soup Company executive was caught on tape ranting about the company’s products, its customers and its staff, a lawsuit has alleged. Martin Bally, a vice president and the company’s chief information security officer, was allegedly taped during a routine meeting saying of the market-dominating soup, “It’s not healthy now that I know what the f--k’s in it,” adding that Campbell’s uses “bioengineered meat.” “I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer,” he allegedly told cybersecurity analyst Robert Garza, during a salary review meeting at the multinational’s Camden, New Jersey headquarters. Garza also alleged Bally called the soups “s--t for f--king poor people,” and said. “Who buys our s–-t?" During the 75-minute tirade, the lawsuit alleges, Bally racially disparaged colleagues of Indian origin. Garza alleges he was fired after reporting the rant. Campbell’s said Bally is “temporarily on leave,” and disputed the alleged claims about the soup, saying it uses “100% real chicken” from “long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers.” Bally “works in IT and has nothing to do with how we make our food,” the spokesman said.